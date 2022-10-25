Making the headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sports section

In this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sports section, available now:

FOOTBALL - Mid-Ulster Ladies triumph once more!

GAA - Stewartstown are double winners!

GAA - Slick Glen too good for Slaughtneil

HOCKEY - Dublin deny Cookstown with impressive display

FOOTBALL - Big win for Draperstown Celtic

FOOTBALL - Spoils shared despite strong Swifts display

FOOTBALL - Swifts to take on Crusaders this Saturday

FOOTBALL - First defeat of season for the leaders Loughgall

FOOTBALL - Five star Bhoys continue fine form

FOOTBALL - Killymoon Rangers leave it late but progress in Mid-Ulster Shield

GAA - Dungannon win in Tyrone Junior Hurling final

GAA - Three in a row for Eire Og!

GAA - Late Damian Casey honoured as hurler of the year

GAA - Rivalry renewed! Errigal Ciaran to do battle with Carrickmore for O’Neill Cup

GAA - Carrickmore’s Donnelly ready to do ‘talking on field’

JUDO - Gold medal success for Ren Bu Kan Judo club

MOTORSPORT - A tale of two Richards at the Sunflower meeting

MOTORSPORT - Kenny calls it a day

GOLF - Barry hits a hole-in-one in Dungannon!

ATHLETICS - Sperrin Harriers launch Winter League

ATHLETICS - Dublin City Marathon awaits for Galbally Runners

ATHLETICS - Success for Acorns AC

And more!