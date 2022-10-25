Making the headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sports section

In this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sports section, available now:
FOOTBALL - Mid-Ulster Ladies triumph once more!
GAA - Stewartstown are double winners!
GAA - Slick Glen too good for Slaughtneil
HOCKEY - Dublin deny Cookstown with impressive display
FOOTBALL - Big win for Draperstown Celtic
FOOTBALL - Spoils shared despite strong Swifts display
FOOTBALL - Swifts to take on Crusaders this Saturday
FOOTBALL - First defeat of season for the leaders Loughgall
FOOTBALL - Five star Bhoys continue fine form
FOOTBALL - Killymoon Rangers leave it late but progress in Mid-Ulster Shield
GAA - Dungannon win in Tyrone Junior Hurling final
GAA - Three in a row for Eire Og!
GAA - Late Damian Casey honoured as hurler of the year
GAA - Rivalry renewed! Errigal Ciaran to do battle with Carrickmore for O’Neill Cup
GAA - Carrickmore’s Donnelly ready to do ‘talking on field’
JUDO - Gold medal success for Ren Bu Kan Judo club
MOTORSPORT - A tale of two Richards at the Sunflower meeting
MOTORSPORT - Kenny calls it a day
GOLF - Barry hits a hole-in-one in Dungannon!
ATHLETICS - Sperrin Harriers launch Winter League
ATHLETICS - Dublin City Marathon awaits for Galbally Runners
ATHLETICS - Success for Acorns AC
