Making the sport headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier

Making the sports headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier...

FOOTBALL: ‘It’s sink or swim’ - Mayse has faith Swifts will turn season around; ‘I feel pressure to get results now’ - Shiels ; Ballymena Utd visit Stangmore Park this Friday; Latest victory sees Villagers pull clear; ‘Our target is promotion’ - Loughgall chairman; Newmills out after tale of two halves

GAA: Stewartstown v Aghaloo & Edendork v Galbally previews; Errigal Ciaran hang on to set up final with Carrickmore; Carrickmore preparing for first senior final since 2014; Eire Og favourites for Benburb Cup; Tyrone drawn to face Monaghan in Ulster SFC; End of an era as Dominic steps down as Tyrone secretary

HOCKEY: Dungannon advance in Irish Hockey Trophy after nine-goal thriller with Bangor

RUGBY: Dungannon bounce back to winning ways; Late drama as Dungannon Ladies overcome Cavan; Armstrong inspires as Valley extend winning run

ATHLETICS: Acorns AC take to Tamlaght O'Crilly; Plenty of Harrier PBs and podium places at the weekend; Another packed week for Galbally Runners

MOTORSPORT: Cookstown rider Jack Burrows clinches prestigious Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy; Stewartstown’s Steven Ferguson guides Northern Ireland to Autotest victory in Worcester

GOLF: High standard continues in Winter League at Dungannon; Challenge match at Aughnacloy a great success; Anthony upsets the odds at Murphy’s Golf Society

BOXING: Dungannon boxers Matthew and Jose excel in competition

VOLLEYBALL: Dungannon BB triumph!

Plus much more!