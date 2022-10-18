Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier...
CYCLING: Carn Wheelers host first post-lockdown Sportive
GAA: Champions Glen can hold off challengers Slaughtneil again; Derry CCC cancel relegation play off matches due to ongoing uncertainty; Stewartstown v Aghaloo & Edendork v Galbally previews; End of an era as Dominic steps down as Tyrone secretary
RUGBY: Rainey Old Boys leave it late but get the job done against Sligo
HOCKEY: Cookstown rally back but are defeated by Glenanne
ATHLETICS: Acorns AC take to Tamlaght O'Crilly; Plenty of Harrier PBs and podium places at the weekend
GOLF: Anthony upsets the odds at Murphy’s Golf Society
