Making the sport headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier

GOLF: Loughgall lady Lynne is crowned UK champion! Teams selected for Winter League; Ladies prize-giving at Dungannon Golf Club

MOTORSPORT: Ballygawley boy is Karting hero! Mullen and Burrows to renew battle; Action packed evening at Tullyroan Oval

FOOTBALL: Swifts dealt another crushing blow; Carrick clash an opportunity for Swifts to get their season back on track; Late drama as Swifts progress in League Cup; Shiels praises his team’s 'character' after comeback win; Four late goals see Loughgall down Ballyclare; Villagers upset Glenavon; Castlecaulfield receive game-changing donation; Bhoys bow out of cup; Killymoon game abandoned; Tigers held by St Mary’s; Newmills back to winning ways

RUGBY: Glenn leads Dungannon out on landmark appearance; Ladies singing in the rain following fine win; Dungannon Seconds move top of the table; Clogher Valley pass another test with flying colours; Five league points for u18s; Clogher woman honoured for tireless work with rugby club; Comfortable win for Valley 2nds

GAA: Four left fighting for senior prize; Resilient Galbally overcome Killeeshil; Four teams remain in race for Championship; Canavan brothers inspire Errigal Ciaran to triumph; Relentless Stewartstown breeze past Strabane to reach final; Edendork claim narrow win in frantic match; Clonoe have four men sent off - but still advance; Aghaloo power past Derrytresk to reach final

ATHLETICS: Galbally Runners take on Palma Mallorca Marathon; Harriers take on the Armagh 10 Mile; Acorns AC represented at Spartan Super 10k; Run the London Marathon for your local Hospice

HOCKEY: Every day is a field day for Cookstown's Max; Encouraging performance not enough for Cookstown