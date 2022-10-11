Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier

Tuesday 11 October 2022 9:41

FOOTBALL: Mid-Ulster 'keeper does a ‘Schmeichel’; Sky Blues see red as Draperstown Celtic claim derby bragging rights; Mixed results for Draperstown Celtic Youth; Killymoon game abandoned; Tigers held by St Mary’s; Newmills back to winning ways

GAA: Slaughtneil comeback sets up repeat; Big win for Dungiven

RUGBY: Disappointment for Rainey as late penalty try seals loss

ATHLETICS: Harriers take on the Armagh 10 Mile; Acorns AC represented at Spartan Super 10k; Run the London Marathon for your local Hospice

