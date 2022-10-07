Eagles club well and truly back into full swing

The Eagles Special Olympics Club are well and truly back in full swing with large numbers turning out for the training sessions on Monday and Thursday nights respectively.

The Eagles returned to action in early September and already have seen the athlete ranks swell with a number of new faces plus a welcome return from athletes from Parkanaur College joining again.

A club spokesperson added: “Unfortunately our volunteer numbers have been a little depleted recently so hopefully we will get a better return from the team in the coming weeks.”

For the full story see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.