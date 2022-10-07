Eagles club well and truly back into full swing

Eagles club well and truly back into full swing
Sport reporter

Reporter:

Sport reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Friday 7 October 2022 14:12

The Eagles Special Olympics Club are well and truly back in full swing with large numbers turning out for the training sessions on Monday and Thursday nights respectively.

The Eagles returned to action in early September and already have seen the athlete ranks swell with a number of new faces plus a welcome return from athletes from Parkanaur College joining again.

A club spokesperson added: “Unfortunately our volunteer numbers have been a little depleted recently so hopefully we will get a better return from the team in the coming weeks.”

For the full story see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271