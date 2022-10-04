Making the sport headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier...

FOOTBALL: Swifts fail to make numerical advantage count against Linfield; ‘We should have shown more courage’ - Shiels unhappy as Swifts lose to 10-man Linfield; Relentless Villagers win again in Championship race; Coalisland Bhoys claim the spoils in scrappy affair; Newmills turn on the style at Stangmore; Killymoon Rangers breeze into second round of Junior Cup; Hard fought display from Cookstown Youth

GAA: Intriguing weekend ahead as Championship gets serious; Stewartstown have to dig deep to advance; Rock blown away by ruthless Eglish; Goal-hungry Galbally take apart Tattyreagh; Eglish are Og Sport winners; Doyle’s late strike wins it for Killeeshil; Donaghmore and Clonoe to meet in semi-finals; Augher stunned by smash and grab; Edendork have too much firepower for Beragh

RUGBY:Another impressive win for in-form Valley; Valley's Under 18s edged out by Virginia in first league game; New-look Dungannon make winning start to All Ireland campaign; Dungannon seconds victorious

GOLF: Tommy beats Patrick to Milltown Cup at Dungannon

ATHLETICS: Galbally Runners cheered on by thousands in London; Another eventful week for Acorns AC; Sperrin Harriers run with thousands at the London Marathon

MOTORSPORT: Tyrone drivers rev up for Ken Wharton competition; McGlinchy triumphant; Mature drive from young Ballygawley driver