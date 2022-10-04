Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier...

ATHLETICS: Mid-Ulster runners take on London Marathon

RUGBY: Brave Rainey II battle to the end

FOOTBALL: Draperstown Celtic award on busy week for club; Newmills turn on the style at Stangmore; Killymoon Rangers breeze into second round of Junior Cup; Hard fought display from Cookstown Youth

GAA: Ballinderry Shamrocks no match for well drilled Lavey; Swatragh run aground against Slaughtneil; Stewartstown have to dig deep to advance; Rock blown away by ruthless Eglish

HOCKEY: Cookstown held to gutsy draw with Pembroke

MOTORSPORT: Tyrone drivers rev up for Ken Wharton competition