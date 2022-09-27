Making the sport headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier

Making the headlines on the sport pages in this week's Tyrone Courier...

FOOTBALL - Swifts up and running ahead of Linfield clash; NI star Stuart Dallas pays a special visit to Coagh!; Villagers continue to set pace in Championship with win over Newington; Mid-Ulster Ladies off the mark

GAA - Riveting weekend of Championship action; Clonoe’s experience sees them prevail; Late missed penalty proves costly for Derrylaughlan; Errigal Ciaran fight back to beat Moy; Extra-time drama sees Donaghmore through; Clinical Dungannon punish Trillick; Championship only show in town for Galbally

RUGBY - Reality check for Dungannon on disappointing day; Clogher Valley demolish Dromore’s unbeaten record; Clogher Valley ladies play first-ever league match

ATHLETICS - Galbally Runners successful in Berlin; Harriers take to the Annaghmore Running Festival; Acorns take on Dublin Half Marathon

GOLF - Celia wins 18 Hole Stableford at Dungannon; President’s Day at Killymoon Golf Club

MOTOSPORT - Aughnacloy’s Kyle on top of the world; O'Grady snatches win on the final bend; Nathan’s going to Portugal!