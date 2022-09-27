Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier

Making the headlines on the sport pages in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier...

GOLF - President’s Day at Killymoon Golf Club

GAA - Relentless Slaughtneil make it ten in a row; Ardboe exit Championships; Clonoe’s experience sees them prevail; Late missed penalty proves costly for Derrylaughlan

RUGBY - Rainey Old Boys battle past Bangor

HOCKEY - Tough day at the office for Cookstown

FOOTBALL - Draperstown Celtic triumph in Aghadowey; NI star Stuart Dallas pays a special visit to Coagh!

ATHLETICS - Harriers take to the Annaghmore Running Festival; Acorns take on Dublin Half Marathon