Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier
Tuesday 27 September 2022 10:30

Making the headlines on the sport pages in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier...

GOLF - President’s Day at Killymoon Golf Club

GAA - Relentless Slaughtneil make it ten in a row; Ardboe exit Championships; Clonoe’s experience sees them prevail; Late missed penalty proves costly for Derrylaughlan

RUGBY - Rainey Old Boys battle past Bangor

HOCKEY - Tough day at the office for Cookstown

FOOTBALL - Draperstown Celtic triumph in Aghadowey; NI star Stuart Dallas pays a special visit to Coagh!

ATHLETICS - Harriers take to the Annaghmore Running Festival; Acorns take on Dublin Half Marathon

