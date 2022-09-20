Making the sport headlines in the Tyrone Courier

Making the sport headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier...

RUGBY: Dominant Dungannon beat Bangor; Valley's perfect start continues after impressive second half performance

GOLF: A day fit for a President at Aughnacloy Golf Club; Barry Murphy wins the Crico Cup; Action at Dungannon Golf Club

FOOTBALL: Dungannon still pointless as controversial goal sinks Swifts; Swifts sign ex-Real Madrid midfielder; Swifts progress in cup through Convie brace; Cookstown Youth triumphant in tough battle with Ballymoney; Dungannon Tigers battle for hard earned point

BOWLS: Brilliant sunshine for President's Day

GAA: Former Tyrone attacker O'Neill joins Fermanagh backroom team; Tyrone's greatest gaelic footballers to be honoured as 50 years of the All-Stars scheme are celebrated; Stewartstown show attacking power to storm into quarter-finals of Junior Championship; Galbally come from behind to punish Pomeroy; Dungannon face Trillick in Championship blockbuster; Late rally against Clogher earns Eglish quarter final; Errigal Ciaran tipped to go all the

way in Cup race; Coalisland meet Carrickmore in traditional tie; Early exit facing Ardboe or Omagh; Rock battle against Aghyaran to win extra-time thriller

ATHLETICS: Harriers take on the Belfast Half Marathon; Acorns AC take on Great North Run; Super performances by Galbally Runners in Belfast Half Marathon; Galbally Runners are crowned Ladies Half Marathaon NI and Ulster Champions!

MOTORSPORT: Mastering the Masters a close contest at Mondello Park; The Big Finale At Kirkistown!; Rookies in action at Tullyroan Oval