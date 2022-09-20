Making the sport headlines in the Mid-Ulster Courier

Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier...

RUGBY: Unbeaten run continues for Rainey Old Boys

HOCKEY: Tough test for Cookstown on return to top flight

GAA: Doherty brothers key in Glen win; Former Tyrone attacker O'Neill joins Fermanagh backroom team; Tyrone's greatest gaelic footballers to be honoured as 50 years of the All-Stars scheme are celebrated; Stewartstown show attacking power to storm into quarter-finals of Junior Championship; Coalisland meet Carrickmore in traditional tie; Early exit facing Ardboe or Omagh; Rock battle against Aghyaran to win extra-time thriller

FOOTBALL: Mixed results for Draperstown Celtic youth teams in matches; Cookstown Youth triumphant in tough battle with Ballymoney

GOLF: Barry Murphy wins the Crico Cup

ATHLETICS: Harriers take on the Belfast Half Marathon; Acorns AC take on Great North Run

MOTORSPORT: Mastering the Masters a close contest at Mondello Park; The Big Finale At Kirkistown!; Rookies in action at Tullyroan Oval