In this week's Tyrone Courier sport section:
RUGBY - Dungannon Ladies get new Captain
MOTORSPORT - Newmills rider off to Valencia
GOLF – Classic Prizes at Dungannon Golf Club
HOCKEY - Nigel Cheevers Memorial Tournament
GAA - Tyrone are preparing for three-in-row
GAA - Double still on for Stewartstown
GAA - Tyrone GAA TV to provide live coverage of Championship games
GAA - Tyrone are Masters once again
GAA - Class counts for Errigal Ciaran
ATHLETICS - Harriers tackle a mountain and take Parkrun podium places
GOLF - Charity Ladies and Gents Open at Aughnacloy Golf Club
MOTORSPORT - Autotest Championship comes to a close
And more!