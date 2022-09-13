In this week's Tyrone Courier sport section:



RUGBY - Dungannon Ladies get new Captain

MOTORSPORT - Newmills rider off to Valencia

GOLF – Classic Prizes at Dungannon Golf Club

HOCKEY - Nigel Cheevers Memorial Tournament

GAA - Tyrone are preparing for three-in-row

GAA - Double still on for Stewartstown

GAA - Tyrone GAA TV to provide live coverage of Championship games

GAA - Tyrone are Masters once again

GAA - Class counts for Errigal Ciaran

ATHLETICS - Harriers tackle a mountain and take Parkrun podium places

GOLF - Charity Ladies and Gents Open at Aughnacloy Golf Club

MOTORSPORT - Autotest Championship comes to a close



And more!