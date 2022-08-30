Making the sport headlines in week's Mid-Ulster Courier

Making the headlines in today's Mid-Ulster Courier...

FOOTBALL - DC Diamonds clinch league title!

GAA - Derry confirmed as host city for 2023 GAA World Games; Donaghy keeps Carrickmore in contention; Three of four semi-finalists already decided; It all comes down to this - final round of fixtures this weekend; Major blow to Tyrone as McKenna set for Australia return; Hampsey remains confident in Tyrone ability

ATHLETICS - Harriers race the Antrim Coast Half Marathon; Gary McGuckin produces impressive run at Rathlin

MOTORSPORT - Manx Grand Prix returns after three years; Stewartstown man Steven Ferguson continues to dominate on North Coast