Making the sport headlines in today's Tyrone Courier

FOOTBALL - Swifts hoping to pick up first points of the season this Friday; Positives to be taken as Swifts suffer defeat in six goal thriller at Solitude; Shiels calls for ‘review’ as Swifts sunk by late penalty; Honours even after top-two derby date between Loughgall and Annagh Utd

GOLF - Loughgall ladies are St Andrews bound! Busy week at Dungannon Golf Club

RUGBY - Dungannon off to a winning start against Harlequins; Clogher Valley brothers star in ten try demolition of Carrick

GAA - Donaghy keeps Carrickmore in contention; Three of four semi-finalists already decided; It all comes down to this - final round of fixtures this weekend; Major blow to Tyrone as McKenna set for Australia return; Hampsey remains confident in Tyrone ability

ATHLETICS - Harriers race the Antrim Coast Half Marathon; Gary McGuckin produces impressive run at Rathlin; Galbally Runners tackle Antrim half marathon

MOTORSPORT - Manx Grand Prix returns after three years; Stewartstown man Steven Ferguson continues to dominate on North Coast; Loughgall’s Jamie McCann wins Moffett Shield

SPECIAL OLYMPICS - Eagles return after summer break

OUTDOOR BOWLING - No joy for Dungannon bowlers on artificial surface