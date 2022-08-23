Making the sports headlines in the Tyrone Courier

FOOTBALL - Stability will come says Shiels following defeat to Ballymena; Season continues with challenging games against Glentoran and Cliftonville; Swifts unveil new state-of-the-art 3G pitch before opening home game of 22-23 campaign; Five-star Loughgall too good for Ards; Comeback win seals stunning start for Coalisland Bhoys; Newmills edged out by Craigavon; Castlecaulfield up and running; Fivemiletown United lose out in clash with Hanover FC

RUGBY - Dungannon boss Gillespie pleased with ‘improvement’; Summer fun at Dungannon RFC

CRICKET - The revival of Dungannon Cricket Club - local team plays its first game in three years

GAA - Carlin backing Tyrone to bounce back with the help of youth talent; Red Hands looking to build on youth success; It's tight at the top as Division One climax looms; Crunch time for Division One contenders; Bright start not enough for Moy against Dromore; Tyrone progress to All-Ireland Masters final; Gormley aiming for back to back Masters titles

GOLF - Cups keenly contested at Dungannon Golf Club; Caolan O'Neill is the Barry Shiels Memorial Cup winner; Race for McNally Cup at Murphy’s Golf Society heats up

ATHLETICS - Galbally Runners step up their marathon training; Acorns’ Andrew Shaw sets new one-mile PB; Parkrun success for the Harriers

MOTORSPORT - Burrows and Mullen continue their titanic battle; Charlie just misses out on podium finish; Martin chasing success at National Hot Rods

BOWLING - Defeats fails to dampen champions Dungannon’s spirit