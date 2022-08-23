Making the sport headlines in the Mid-Ulster Courier

BOWLING - Provincial Towns Bowling Association Championships held in Cookstown

FOOTBALL - Five star Hegarty helps DC hit Reds for ten; Killymoon Rangers battle Coagh in pre-season friendly; Wee Moon start the season with a 5-2 victory; Comeback win seals stunning start for Coalisland Bhoys; Newmills edged out by Craigavon; Castlecaulfield up and running

CRICKET - The revival of Dungannon Cricket Club - local team plays its first game in three years

GAA - Magherafelt genuine contenders for John McLaughlin Cup honours; Carlin backing Tyrone to bounce back with the help of youth talent; Red Hands looking to build on youth success; It's tight at the top as Division One climax looms; Crunch time for Division One contenders; Tyrone progress to All-Ireland Masters final; Gormley aiming for back to back Masters titles

GOLF - Race for McNally Cup at Murphy’s Golf Society heats up

ATHLETICS - Acorns’ Andrew Shaw sets new one-mile PB; Parkrun success for the Harriers

MOTORSPORT - Burrows and Mullen continue their titanic battle; Charlie just misses out on podium finish; Martin chasing success at National Hot Rods

BOWLING - Defeats fails to dampen champions Dungannon’s spirit