Mixed fortunes for leaders Dungannon

Border League week 11 fixtures - Dungannon Outdoor Bowling Club v Stars

Drumcoo Green on Wednesday evening last was the venue for top of the table clash between Dungannon and Fivemiletown Stars. The result of this match would likely seal the League Championship for the winning team.

Play got underway with both sides playing their bowls while looking directly into the blinding, setting sun.

The home team got off to the better start, out-scoring the visitors by 8-shots to 1-shot in the 1st end.

By the 5th end the lead had increased to 10-shots with 3-rinks up and 1-rink trailing by 2-shots. Score after 5-ends: Dungannon 23 v 13 Fivemiletown.

