Blonde Bomber was one of the top boxers in UK

Blonde Bomber was one of the top boxers in UK
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Thursday 18 August 2022 16:27

MENTION the name Bob Espie in Ballymena and many people might recall him working as a doorman in some of the town’s best known night spots, but few would remember his exploits in the ring when the Cookstown-born light-heavyweight spent the Sixties fighting his way up the ladder to become one of the top amateur boxers in the UK and Ireland.

Courier Sport caught up with Bob as he looked back on a career that saw him become a national champion before he went on to represent Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games back in 1970…

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271