Making the sports headlines in the Mid-Ulster Courier
Tuesday 16 August 2022 10:04

Making the sports headlines in today's Mid-Ulster Courier...


Athletics - Another busy week of action for Acorn runners; Harriers ‘rock’ the Lakes and Lough in Summer heatwave

Football - Dallas nearing return

Motorsport - Heatwave forces race cancellation; Yet more success for Stewartstown man Steven; Irish Kart GP returns

Boxing - Excitement as Killyman ABC kick-start new season; Former Cookstown Bob Espie looks back 52 years to his memorable participation in the Commonweath Games

GAA - McCullagh inspires Tyrone to silverware; Donaghmore claim Minor title in style; Coalisland take the derby day points; Hampsey confident in Coalisland’s chances

Golf - Captain's Day at Killymoon Golf Club

