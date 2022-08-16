Making the headlines in the Tyrone Courier

Making the sports headlines in the Tyrone Courier...

Athletics - Knockmany Running Club receives Queen’s Award; Galbally’s Peter Conlon is now an Ironman; Another busy week of action for Acorn runners; Harriers ‘rock’ the Lakes and Lough in Summer heatwave

Football - Opening day to forget for Dungannon Swifts; Swifts add three as season gets underway; Loughgall make impressive start; Fivemiletown beat Tigers to claim bragging rights; Fivemiletown progress in Irish Cup; Dallas nearing return; Conor Bradley strikes first senior goal

Rugby - Good start for Clogher Valley - but room for improvement; Warm-up in Armagh for Dungannon RFC

Motorsport - Heatwave forces race cancellation; Yet more success for Stewartstown man Steven; Irish Kart GP returns; Charlie keeps his cool in England

Boxing - Excitement as Killyman ABC kick-start new season; Former Cookstown Bob Espie looks back 52 years to his memorable participation in the Commonweath Games

GAA - McCullagh inspires Tyrone to silverware; Donaghmore claim Minor title in style; Errigal Ciaran leave it late to beat Donaghmore; Coalisland take the derby day points; Hampsey confident in Coalisland’s chances

Golf - Captain's Day at Killymoon Golf Club; Carole wins Rose Bowl at Dungannon; Excellent display from Conor at Clogher Valley; Captain’s Day at Aughnacloy

Outdoor bowling - Mixed fortunes for leaders Dungannon