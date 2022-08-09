Making the headlines in YOUR packed Tyrone Courier sports section

Cookstown murder: man granted bail
ATHLETICS - Newmills runner Griggs is top 10 in the world
COMMONWEALTH GAMES - Rafferty and Sloan shine at Commonwealth Games
FOOTBALL - Cookstown's Jackie Burns signs for WSL club Reading FC
FOOTBALL - Tigers make winning start to life in Mid-Ulster Intermediate ‘A’
FOOTBALL - Swifts snap up Ruddy ahead of new season
RUGBY - Summer Camp at Dungannon Rugby Club!
RUGBY - Preparations ramp up for Dungannon RFC as domestic season approaches
GOLF - Mallon victorious in Original Club Shield
GOLF - Captain’s Day at Aughnacloy Golf Club
GAA - Ardboe stun Omagh with late goal
GAA - Errigal Ciaran are new Division One leaders as title race heads for thrilling climax
GAA - Dungannon’s deadly strike force proves too much
MOTORSPORT - Killyman family star in motoring film
MOTORSPORT - Steven Ferguson takes the win in the Autotest Championship
ATHLETICS - Harriers hold 19th Stanley Reid Memorial 5 Mile Classic
ATHLETICS - Acorns continue to perform strongly
ATHLETICS - Father and son take on Carlingford 5k in another busy weekend for Galbally Runners
OUTDOOR BOWLING - Two more victories for league leaders Dungannon
SPORTS DAY - Sports Day fun at Windmill PS