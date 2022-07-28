Aliya following in her brothers’ footsteps with Ireland selection

An Edendork teenager is following in her brothers' footsteps as she represents Ireland at a prestigious Summer competition.

Aliya Rafferty - who is a member of Island Wheelers Cycling Club - has been selected to represent Ireland at the Summer European Youth Festival (EYOF).

The multi-sport event that is aimed at athletes aged 14-17 years, will take place in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia and will run from the 25-31 July.

She is one of 33 athletes who will compete across seven sports in the multi-sport event.

Her older brothers Adam and Darren are both extremely talented cyclists and have excelling at international level themselves.

"Aliya is only 14, so she's one of the youngest there and she will just be going to enjoy the experience," said her proud father Gary.

