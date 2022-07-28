Aliya following in her brothers’ footsteps with Ireland selection

Aliya following in her brothers’ footsteps with Ireland selection
Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecourier.co.uk

An Edendork teenager is following in her brothers' footsteps as she represents Ireland at a prestigious Summer competition.
Aliya Rafferty - who is a member of Island Wheelers Cycling Club - has been selected to represent Ireland at the Summer European Youth Festival (EYOF).

The multi-sport event that is aimed at athletes aged 14-17 years, will take place in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia and will run from the 25-31 July.

She is one of 33 athletes who will compete across seven sports in the multi-sport event.

Her older brothers Adam and Darren are both extremely talented cyclists and have excelling at international level themselves.

"Aliya is only 14, so she's one of the youngest there and she will just be going to enjoy the experience," said her proud father Gary.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271