In this week's Tyrone Courier sport section

In your packed Tyrone Courier sport section this week, we have an exclusive interview with Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels.

And lots more!

ATHLETICS - Griggs is Colombia bound!

FOOTBALL - Shiels 'totally indebted' to Mid-Ulster contingent for contribution to Northern Ireland Euro success

FOOTBALL - ‘We gave it our all’ - Cookstown’s Jackie Burns reflects on ‘memorable’ EUROs campaign

FOOTBALL - Northern Ireland fans gather for family fun night at the Swifts

FOOTBALL - McGinn relishing new challenge with Dundee

FOOTBALL - Linfield to play Loughgall in Ferguson's testimonial

RUGBY - ‘Summer Daze’ - a family fun day at Dungannon Rugby Club

MOTORSPORT - Mixed weekend for Dungannon’s Mike Browne

MOTORSPORT - NI Points Champion Ryan hoping for success at Tullyroan

GAA - Sean Hurson to referee All-Ireland final

GAA - Garvaghey Centre the venue for Ulster Academy

GAA - Catherine to represent Tyrone at Poc Fada finals

GAA - Killyclogher beat Donaghmore to rise to top

GAA - Two late goals save the day for Carrickmore

GAA - Division One title race is heating up!

GOLF - Courier Cup contested at Dungannon Golf Club

OUTDOOR BOWLING - Dungannon increase lead at the top!

ATHLETICS - Temperatures soar as Acorns battle the course at Lissan House

ATHLETICS - Galbally Runners step up their training programme

ATHLETICS - Harriers embrace the heat as action continues