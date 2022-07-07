Mixed week for title-chasing Dungannon

Border League - Week 7 - Dungannon Outdoor Bowling Club v Sparks (Fivemiletown)

Following their heavy defeat on the artificial green in Fivemiletown to local team Stars, the previous Wednesday evening, Dungannon were hosts, at the Drumcoo green, to the second team from Fivemiletown, Sparks.

This match was brought forward to Tuesday evening at the request of the Fivemiletown team.

Once again the weather was kind to the bowlers, although it had been raining heavily until late afternoon, and play got underway in warm sunshine.

