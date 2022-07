Hughes Insurance has announced that Adam Rafferty, a 16-year-old cyclist from Dungannon, is the third athlete to have been awarded a £500 bursary as part of an ongoing partnership with the Mary Peters Trust.



The £5,000 bursary programme, which is now in its second year, will award funding to ten young athletes from across Northern Ireland throughout 2022.



For the full story, see this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.