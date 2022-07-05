In this week's Mid-Ulster sport section

In your packed Mid-Ulster Courier sport section (17 pages!) this week:

EURO 2022 - Tyrone ready to play its part as Northern Ireland kick off EUROs

GAA - Toughest test yet for Derry

GAA - Derry’s staying power can take them to final

GOLF - Draperstown Celtic Golf Classic a huge success

CYCLING - Bursary sets wheels in motion for teen Dungannon cyclist Adam Rafferty

OUTDOOR BOWLING - Mixed week for title-chasing Dungannon Outdoor Bowling Club

GAA - Carrickmore find higher level to beat Donaghmore

GAA - Bradley has no regrets after quitting Tyrone

GOLF - Mary Quinn Trophy contested at Dungannon Golf Club

MOTORSPORT - A day of ups and downs for young Charlie Condy

MOTORSPORT - Double delight for Browne and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing at Skerries 100

ATHLETICS - Clogher Valley community turns out for Fun Run!

ATHLETICS - Sperrin Harriers out in numbers at the Great Rossa Run

ATHLETICS - Acorn members achieve PBs and fast times!

ATHLETICS - Galbally Runners tackle the Great Rossa hill!

All this and more in your Mid Ulster Courier … out now!