In this week's Mid-Ulster sport section

EURO 2022 - Tyrone ready to play its part as Northern Ireland kick off EUROs
GAA - Toughest test yet for Derry
GAA - Derry’s staying power can take them to final
GOLF - Draperstown Celtic Golf Classic a huge success
CYCLING - Bursary sets wheels in motion for teen Dungannon cyclist Adam Rafferty
OUTDOOR BOWLING - Mixed week for title-chasing Dungannon Outdoor Bowling Club
GAA - Carrickmore find higher level to beat Donaghmore
GAA - Bradley has no regrets after quitting Tyrone
GOLF - Mary Quinn Trophy contested at Dungannon Golf Club
MOTORSPORT - A day of ups and downs for young Charlie Condy
MOTORSPORT - Double delight for Browne and Burrows Engineering/RK Racing at Skerries 100
ATHLETICS - Clogher Valley community turns out for Fun Run!
ATHLETICS - Sperrin Harriers out in numbers at the Great Rossa Run
ATHLETICS - Acorn members achieve PBs and fast times!
ATHLETICS - Galbally Runners tackle the Great Rossa hill!
