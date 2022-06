MAGHERAFELT'S Jenna Bowman is ready to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games as one of the more experienced players in the team.

Bowman is one of seven players in the 12-woman ‘Warriors’ squad making their debuts at the multi-sports event showpiece in Birmingham - but although this stage will be new to her, she is well used to competing internationally.

