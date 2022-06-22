Sperrin Harriers announce Stanley Reid Memorial 5 Mile Classic

Sperrin Harriers announce Stanley Reid Memorial 5 Mile Classic
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

During a busy week, Sperrin Harriers were proud to announce that their Stanley Reid Memorial 5 Mile Classic has opened for registration, and will take place on Saturday 6th August.

On Friday the club attended the final leg of the Paul Murray 5k Grand Prix Series, as well as participating at a wide variety of Parkruns on Saturday.

In addition, Harriers are to take part in the upcoming Reach Backyard Ultra Marathon.

