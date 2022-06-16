The Eagles are crowned Ulster champions!

The Eagles Special Olympics Club football team made the trip to Belfast Harlequins on Saturday last to take part in the 2022 Special Olympics Ulster Football Championship Finals - and what a day it turned out to be.

Eagles were the league winners when everything was shut down due to Covid-19 and a lot of things change over a two-year period, but the bulk of Eagles team was still in training.

The opposition was very strong with teams from Donegal, Lisburn, Down, North West, Newry and Strabane all trying to take the top spot in their category.

Full story and lots of photographs in this week's Courier, or check out our e-paper.

