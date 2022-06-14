Harriers enjoy a ‘stunning’ week

Harriers enjoy a ‘stunning’ week
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

In an exciting day for Sperrin Harriers, the club held its ladies-only Stunnerz in Runnerz 5k.

It was the 10th annual Stunnerz in Runnerz race at the picturesque Drum Manor estate, near Cookstown.

The ladies only field of over 140 were able to take part in a pre race dance warm-up, before tackling the undulating and testing trail course.

Initially the weather included flurries of rain, which eventually gave way to more clement conditions.

For the full story, see this week's Mid Ulster Courier, or check out our e-paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271