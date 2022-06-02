Pool player Nathan wins the Cookstown Snooker League Knockout Cup

The Cookstown Snooker League continued its programme of events with Nigel Campbell taking on the highly-rated Declan Halligan in a Knockout Cup competition.

After the opening three frames, Declan had edged into a 2-1 lead.

The fourth frame went to a black ball fight and after a good display of safety, Nigel potted it to force the contest into a deciding frame.

Both players had their chances, but Campbell done enough to move forward in the cup.

See this week's Courier or check out our e-paper.