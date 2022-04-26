Newell 10k and 5k set to return!

IT'S back! After a three-year absence Newell Stores and Keep er Lit Runners are happy to announce the Newell 10k and 5k will be run on Friday, June 24.

The 10K course is one of the fastest courses in Ireland and always attracts an elite field of runners.

The Newell 10k and 5k is a non-profit event that donates all its proceeds to local charities – raising over £40,000 already to date. The charities that we are supporting this year are Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Air Ambulance NI Charity, Lilac Cancer Support and Marie Curie.

The 5K will start at 7pm and the 10K at 7.30pm. You can register online via Open Track at https://data.opentrack.run/en-gb/x/2022/GBR/newell-10k-2022/ at the Run The Route events or on race night itself.

Keep er Lit will be hosting the first 5k Run The Route event on Friday, April 29 at 6.30pm – meeting at the Heritage Centre, Coalisland.

Keep an eye on Facebook for further run the course events and race updates.