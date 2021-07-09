COOKSTOWN powerlifter dedicates latest win to late uncle

Randall Crooks

COOKSTOWN powerlifter Randall Crooks has dedicated his latest win in the British Powerlifting Championships to his late uncle, Gilmore Magee, Cookstown, who sadly passed away two weeks earlier.
The 2021 BPU British Powerlifting Championships were held recently in Manchester.
The competition is the biggest event in British powerlifting this year (over 400 lifters) and is run over six days.


