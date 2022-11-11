Several reports of sextortion in Mid-Ulster

Detectives investigating several reports of sextortion in the Mid-Ulster area in recent weeks have issued some advice.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Sextortion is a form of blackmail where a perpetrator threatens to reveal intimate images of the victim online unless they give in to their demands.

"These demands are typically for money or further intimate images. Criminals might befriend victims online by using a fake identity and then persuade them to perform sexual acts in front of their webcam.

"Criminals who then threaten to share the images with the victims’ friends and family. This can make the victims feel embarrassed and ashamed, and prevent them from coming forward to report the incident.

"Perpetrators can be located anywhere, targeting a number of people, targeting victims through dating apps, social media or webcams. Many are based overseas.

"For the criminal, this is a low risk way to make money and they can reach many victims easily online.

"Criminals will always exploit any opportunity to extort money from unsuspecting members of our community but together we can stop it.

"We believe these types of crimes are generally under reported and that in some cases, people prefer to pay money rather than contact police.

"We would urge anyone who has been the victim of cyber related blackmail to come forward and report it to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"Even though it may be embarrassing, anybody who is the victim of such a crime should be reassured that we are able to deal with it.”

Advice can be found on the Get Safe Online website at https://www.getsafeonline.org or https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/sextortion

If you would like to speak to anyone concerning any issues you may have please call 101.