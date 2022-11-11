Council decision due on application to build two semi-detached dwellings at Park Avenue, Cookstown

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application seeking to build two semi-detached properties in Cookstown.

Lodged by agent CQ Architects on behalf of applicant Mr Kieran Leadon, the application seeks permission to build the two properties on land 20m east of 8 Park Avenue, Cookstown.

The application form lists the current use of this 0.04 hectare site as a garden to a dwelling and explains the development will involve the construction of a new access to a public road.

Read the full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier