Callum gets on his bike to raise money in his father's memory

Fundraiser Callum Smyth being congratulated by his grandparents James and Eithne Smyth at the finishing line in Portstewart.

Friday 11 November 2022 17:51

A BIG-HEARTED schoolboy has completed a 50K charity cycle in memory of his father who would have been celebrating his 50th birthday this year.

Rainey Endowed student Callum Smyth set off from his home in Maghera following a route through Kilrea and Coleraine before finishing in Portstewart.

The "50k for 50 year" cycle was in memory of Callum's late father Peter and raised £11,200 for local charity The Olive Branch.

