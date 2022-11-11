Aughnacloy church Elder Ordained

Aughnacloy church minister Ordained
Friday 11 November 2022 14:46

Aughnacloy Free Presbyterian Church held an Ordination Service on Sunday night which saw Benson George Ordained to the Eldership. 

