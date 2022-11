Police in Magherafelt are appealing for information with regard to an assault that took place on Rainey Street, Magherafelt.

This happened at approximately 7:30 pm on 8th November 2022 near the alley to the Union Road car park.

A 14 year old girl was assaulted by 4 teenagers.

Two arrests were made earlier tonight.

If you have any information or dashcam footage please call in on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 08/11/22.