Tyrone model stars in new School of Modelling video

Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

josh.farrell@tyronecourier.co.uk

Thursday 10 November 2022 15:37

A NEW modelling video has been released by the Northern Ireland School of Modelling, featuring talent from across Tyrone.

Filmed in sunny Cala d'Or, Majorca, the three day shoot showcased Serena Gervin, from Coalisland, who won the opportunity to go on the trip when she won Miss Winter Wonderland back in January at the Clayton Hotel, Belfast.

“I had an amazing experience on the trip.” Serena said of the shoot. “I made friends for life, the production was so professional and I got to see some beautiful locations.

“Being a part of the Northern Ireland School of Modelling has been a life changing opportunity and a brilliant confidence boost for me. It has opened up so many opportunities for me.

“The trip to Cala d'Or was just the best trip, we had so many laughs and memories were made forever.”

Also involved in the trip were Jamie Houston from Ballygawley, who did the hairdressing for the film, and Patricia Toner from Sole Sister, based in Coalisland, who provided clothes for the shoot.

