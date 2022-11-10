Four-time British champion Keith Farmer passes away

Four-time British champion and Clogher native Keith Farmer has passed away suddenly.

The 35-year-old won the Superstock 600 title in 2011 and followed up with the Superstock 1000 crown the following year.

He clinched the British Supersport Championship in 2017 before claiming the Superstock 1000 title for a second time in 2018 with Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team.

He retired last September after a number of injury setbacks.

Tributes have been pouring in for Farmer, who was based in Cumbria.

In a Facebook post, his brother David wrote: “I’m lost for words our little brother left us at 1.45 this morning with us all by his side. Life will never be the same again, he made us all so proud and he will be very sorely missed. Love you Meekie #33.”

Dungannon man and Irish road racing great Ryan Farquhar said: “Thoughts and prayers with the Farmer family.

“A famous racing family that’s been through the mill several times. Ride the skies Keith with Stephen and Mark.”

Andrew Irwin, who raced against Keith in England, said on Twitter: “Keith, you taught me more about race craft in 2017 than I’ve learnt in my whole race career. You were a four-time British champion that didn’t only have raw talent but also worked hard away from racing. Rest in peace mate until we meet again.”