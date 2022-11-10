‘Alarm’ as RAF fighter jets fly over Mid-Ulster

By a Courier reporter

By a Courier reporter

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

Thursday 10 November 2022 17:04

Fighter jets flew over parts of Northern Ireland on Friday morning last, causing alarm in many towns and villages throughout Mid-Ulster.

A group of four RAF Typhoons were spotted – and heard - across the Province on Friday morning and residents in various areas across the country told how they were alarmed by the sonic boom as the low flying combat jets flew over areas of Co Tyrone and Co Down before landing at Belfast International Airport.

