Fresh witness appeal: Incident at Antrim Hospital

The Police Ombudsman’s Office has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to an incident which took place at Antrim Area hospital in June.



The incident happened on 21 June outside the entrance to A&E at the hospital at around 6pm and involved a number of police officers and a young female.



A spokesperson said:



"We are particularly interested in speaking to a man who we believe videoed the incident on his phone, as well as anyone else who may have video footage or have seen what happened.



‘If you believe you can help, please contact our witness appeal line on 0800 032 7880".