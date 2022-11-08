Cookstown Tesco superstore in gas evacuation

Cookstown Tesco superstore in gas evacuation

Emergency services at Cookstown’s Tesco store, which was evacuated on Sunday.

Editor

Reporter:

Editor

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 8 November 2022 15:00

Cookstown's Tesco Superstore was evacuated on Sunday afternoon in what was described as a gas-related incident.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the store, situated at Broadfields Retail Park at the north end of the town, shortly after lunchtime.

Tesco employees said they, along with customers, had to leave the store at around 2pm.

Read the full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier or go online:

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20221109tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271