Deaf charity 'gravely concerned' by child health waiting lists

The National Deaf Children’s Society says it is "gravely concerned" that the number of children waiting for speech and language therapy has almost doubled in a year, according to a review of child health waiting lists in Northern Ireland.

The number of children waiting, many of whom will be deaf, has soared from 2,444 to 4,574 in a year, representing an 87% increase, according to the review from the Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children & Young People (NICCY).

The review is an update on the report More than a Number - A Rights Based Review of Child Health Waiting Lists, which was published in 2021.

The review continues to shine a spotlight on the number of children waiting for different types of healthcare treatment across almost every speciality.

Since the last review in April 2021, almost 940 additional children have been waiting more than four years to see a consultant for the first time. This takes the total to almost 1,450, an annual increase of 184%. There are currently more than 10,000 children waiting more than two years for their first appointment.

Northern Ireland's waiting lists are the worst in the UK, and among the worst in Europe, with one in four people on a waiting list, including thousands of children and young people. Waiting years for speech and language therapy, is unfortunately not unusual.

The organisation contends that delays in access to healthcare and the lack of visibility of children in health data is in direct contravention of children and young people’s rights as set out in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

It adds that the Executive has made commitments to addressing the waiting list problem and the review aims to informs that process.

Helen Ferguson, Head of Policy and Influencing in Northern Ireland at the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “Early development of language is crucial for deaf children’s academic progress and emotional wellbeing, so the huge rise in waiting lists for Speech and Language Therapy is of grave concern.

“This therapy is essential for providing deaf children with the opportunity to develop their communication skills, speech patterns and vocalisations. Any protracted delay in their treatment may result in barriers to a child’s spoken language development.”

Ms Ferguson added: “It’s heart-breaking that thousands of children and young people are having to put their lives on hold as they await an outpatient appointment. This completely unacceptable situation - undoubtedly hindered by the political instability - needs to be reversed, as a matter of urgency.”