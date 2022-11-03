St Macartan’s named Church of the Year

Staff reporter

Thursday 3 November 2022 14:22

An Augher church has managed to claim top prize at this year's National Church Awards.

Winners of the first ever National Church Awards were announced by Hugh Dennis, comedian, presenter and actor, and Rev Canon Ann Easter, a former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth, at a ceremony held before a specially invited audience of church and heritage lovers on Monday 24 October at the historic Mercers’ Company Livery Hall in the City of London.

