Girlguiding Tyrone celebrates 100th birthday!
Thursday 3 November 2022 14:19

Girlguiding Tyrone recently hosted a very special 100th birthday party for Girlguiding Ulster.

Taking place in Newmills Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday 8th October, over 70 Rainbows from across Tyrone and their leaders enjoyed a fun event packed with lots of craft activities and games.

Everyone had a great time and there was a special cake made by Lynn from Clogher Brownies to celebrate this momentous event.

The girls all enjoyed decorating their own bun which was their personal birthday cake and each received a Girlguiding Happy Birthday badge as a reminder of this special occasion.

