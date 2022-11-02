Up to three year wait for endometriosis treatment

Southern Trust patients suffering from endometriosis may be forced to wait up to three years for surgery, it has been revealed.

Figures show that there are currently 37 patients on the Southern Trust's endometriosis surgical waiting list, with hospitals struggling to keep up with the demand for their services.

A spokesperson from the Trust said endometriosis patients waiting "well beyond" what they would want.

A statement from the Southern Trust explained: "Patients referred for 'Suspected Endometriosis' are added to the elective gynae surgery waiting list and do not have their diagnosis recorded until after their surgery and diagnosis is confirmed."

