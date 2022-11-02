Power cuts across Tyrone

Power cuts across Tyrone
Wednesday 2 November 2022 16:47

Reports have been coming in of power cuts across Tyrone this afternoon, with the whole of Moygashel and the wider area currently down, with restoration not expected until later this evening.

It is believed adverse weather has been causing the cuts. 

There are also reports of power cuts in Dungannon and Cookstown, as well as near Maghery and Stewartstown. 

Traffic lights are reported to be down in a number of areas, including on the A29, Moy Road, Dungannon. 

If you are experiencing a power cut, contact NIE on 03457643643 as soon as possible.

