Pomeroy native Kathy is ‘Inspirational Woman of the Year’
Wednesday 2 November 2022 11:19

A Pomeroy native has been awarded the 'Inspirational Woman of the Year in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths' for her work in mental health.

Kathy Ruddy, 33, is a globally recognised scientist working on Brain Research and was honoured for her tireless work recently at the Europa Hotel Belfast where she was crowned the winner of the STEM category in the Firmus Inspirational Women Awards.

She was presented with her award by entertainer Nathan Carter and Frank Mitchell was the compere on the night.

